Loving thy neighbor



Above: The United Methodist men had a fundraiser on Monday, April 15. Pictured standing are two of their guests, Donna and Royal Lynn; Ray Hurd and Don Evers are seated, collecting the money. The men raised $1,400 for the flood relief effort.

Below: The United Methodist Men had a fundraiser for Nebraska Flood Relief on Monday, April 15 at the church. They served beef commercials and dessert. Pictured are (clockwise) Butch Rochel, (hidden) Dale Rochel, Mike Carmody, Mike DeVries, Kelly Sik and Blake DeVries checking things out.