Oh, the wonderful Lake Benton Cross



By Shelly Finzen

In light of the recent Good Friday walk to the Lake Benton Cross, Lake Benton locals have asked about the cross’s history. Here is what the newspapers printed in 1976.

Benton Community to Erect Cross

Citizens in the Lake Benton community have been working on a project to erect a large wooden cross on one of the hills surrounding the city. Beams have been ordered for a 30 ft. upright and a 15 ft. crosspiece.

If plans materialize, it may be lighted. It is hoped the project can be partially completed by the July 4th community observance.— Lincoln County Valley Journal May 26, 1976



