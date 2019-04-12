Opera House show continues



“Arsenic and Old Lace” will continue with three more shows this weekend, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Pictured is the cast and crew—from left to right in Front are Gage Andries, Graham Dinnel, Bailey Riedel, Justin Condelli, Jodi Greer and Nathaniel Gates; in the middle row are Betty Andries, Eric Fish, Beth Reams, Kathy Wilmes, Mark Fish and Katana Schmidt; and in back are Tom Schmitt, Jason Soren, Morgan Benson, Perry Anderson, Jr., Adam Madsen, Alan Riedel, Johnny Welch, Arthur Finzen and Mark Wilmes.

Filed under Community Comments Off