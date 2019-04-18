PROM 2019

April 18, 2019

prom DSC_0180
Tiffany Rouge and Jayla Prosch, the lovely 2018 Miss Lake Benton candidates, celebrated their senior prom with their Elton-Lake Benton classmates on Saturday, April 13.

prom 20190413_204111 Megan Noah
Megan Grimsrud and Noah Greer posed for a quick photo just before the dance began.

prom DSC_0192 (1)
Carly Thompson, escorted by AJ Busselman.

