PROM 2019
April 18, 2019
Tiffany Rouge and Jayla Prosch, the lovely 2018 Miss Lake Benton candidates, celebrated their senior prom with their Elton-Lake Benton classmates on Saturday, April 13.
Megan Grimsrud and Noah Greer posed for a quick photo just before the dance began.
Carly Thompson, escorted by AJ Busselman.
For more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login