

Tiffany Rouge and Jayla Prosch, the lovely 2018 Miss Lake Benton candidates, celebrated their senior prom with their Elton-Lake Benton classmates on Saturday, April 13.



Megan Grimsrud and Noah Greer posed for a quick photo just before the dance began.



Carly Thompson, escorted by AJ Busselman.

For more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.