Snow make-up days finalized at regular school board meeting



The Lake Benton School Board made a decision regarding the make-up days for the most recent snowstorm.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, April 17. All board members were present. Additionally, Superintendent Loy Woelber, Principal Jeff Hansen and kindergarten teacher Rochelle Drietz were in attendance.

The board discussed the snow make-up days following the most recent blizzard. Three more snow days were caused by the snowstorm. Principal Hansen and Superintendent Woelber recommended that the last day of school for students will be Friday, May 24…

