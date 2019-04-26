When I survey the wondrous cross…
April 26, 2019
Filed under Community | Comments Off
On Good Friday, 29 members of the Lake Benton Community trekked to the cross south of Lake Benton. At the cross, the group read Bible passages that tell the story of Jesus’ crucifixion. This annual tradition was begun by Stephanie Slegers and her daughters in 2017 and they invite anyone to join them.
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login