Wildcats season opens Saturday
April 26, 2019
Submitted by
Mike Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats are starting their 2019 season Saturday, April 27 in Garretson, South Dakota at 6 p.m. as they take on the Tri State Buffaloes.
This year’s Wildcats team will have a lot of new faces as players move away or retire…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
