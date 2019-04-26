You are invited to Borresen’s final school concert



Marijane Borresen will direct her last Lake Benton School concert on Thursday, May 2. The public is invited to attend this special event.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



After years of dedication and directing amazing musical performances, Marijane Borresen will direct her last school concert on Thursday, May 2. All community members, past students and friends are invited to the concert, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Lake Benton Elementary School gymnasium. Refreshments will be served following the concert. This concert promises to be an enjoyable, nostalgic experience for all.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.