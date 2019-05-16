A big step backward for spring



Spring took a big step backward as snow covered lawns, gardens and more than a few fern peonies, like this plant on McGoudy Street in Tyler, last Wednesday.

By Shelly Finzen

Spring took a big step backwards last week. In an unusual, but not unheard of, late spring snowstorm, Lincoln County was covered by snow on Wednesday, May 8 into Thursday, May 9. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), up to 3.5 inches of snow and up to two inches of rain fell on the county.

