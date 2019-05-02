Avera Hospice Benefit coming May 10
May 2, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The 24th annual Hospice Benefit and Auction will be presented on Friday, May 10 at the Tyler Golf Club. Avera Tyler Foundation Executive Director Abby Ahmann said tickets for the event include the meal of roast beef, potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and dessert.
“A nice down-home comfort meal,” Ahmann said.
Adult tickets are $15, with youth ages 5-12 admitted for $5. Children age 4 and younger are admitted for free. There is no charge if you just want to come for the silent and live auction and to listen to the music without the meal.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
