Avera Hospice Benefit coming May 10

By Mark Wilmes

The 24th annual Hos­pice Benefit and Auction will be presented on Fri­day, May 10 at the Tyler Golf Club. Avera Tyler Foundation Executive Director Abby Ahmann said tickets for the event include the meal of roast beef, potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and des­sert.

“A nice down-home comfort meal,” Ahmann said.

Adult tickets are $15, with youth ages 5-12 ad­mitted for $5. Children age 4 and younger are ad­mitted for free. There is no charge if you just want to come for the silent and live auction and to listen to the music without the meal.

