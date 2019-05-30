Barry Wodtke
May 30, 2019
Barry Wodtke, age 76 of Lake Benton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the chalet at Hole-in-the-Mountain Park in Lake Benton. Inurnment will be in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred by the estate. To sign an online registry or view Barry’s life history please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
