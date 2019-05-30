Barry Wodtke, age 76 of Lake Benton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 at Avera McKennan Hos­pital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the chalet at Hole-in-the-Mountain Park in Lake Benton. Inurnment will be in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton.

In lieu of flowers, memo­rials are preferred by the estate. To sign an online registry or view Barry’s life history please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.

