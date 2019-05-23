Cemetery board, dog complaints, and DNR project discussed by City Trustees



The Lake Benton Cemetery Board, represented by Jean Carr, Roger Rudebusch and John Lichtsinn, spoke to the council about funding during Monday’s meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, May 20. All trustees were present.

Jean Carr, Roger Rudebusch and John Lichtsinn, representing the Cemetery Board, spoke to the council about funding. They explained that, looking ahead for the year, they may run into a large deficit before the end of the year. They explained that, while there a still a few lots to sell, a large part of their funding comes from donations, which have been few and far between lately…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.