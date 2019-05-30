County road and bridges projects planned for 2019 were announced
May 30, 2019
Robert Olsen spoke to the county board about the Judicial Ditch no. 19 Assessments and Declaration of Benefits.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at the Lincoln County Courthouse in the meeting room. Commissioner Rick Hamer was absent from the meeting.
Lincoln County Engineer Joe Wilson and Dustin Hauschild presented a list of upcoming county road projects during the engineer report. There are four road projects and seven bridge projects that are planned in 2019, weather permitting…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
