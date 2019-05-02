Daddies and daughters danced the night away
May 2, 2019
The Lake Benton Volunteers for Education hosted the annual Father/Daughter Dance on Friday, April 26 at Lake Benton Elementary School.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Volunteers for Education (LBVE) sponsored the annual Father/Daughter dance at Lake Benton Elementary School on Friday, April 26. Young Lake Benton Elementary ladies and their escorts dressed up for the fun evening of dancing, food and seeing friends.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login