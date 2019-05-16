E-LB grads celebrate a milestone of life May 12
May 16, 2019
Photo courtesy of Jason Salzman/Salzman Studios
It was time for the Elkton-Lake Benton Graduating Class of 2019 to celebrate on Sunday, as they completed a milestone in life.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Elkton-Lake Benton seniors hit a milestone on Sunday, May 12, as they became the Graduating Class of 2019. Friends and family joined them in the graduation ceremony that took place in the Elkton-Lake Benton High School Gym.
As the graduating class proceeded to the stage, the E-LB high school band, directed by Amy Weight, played “‘A’ Band.”
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login