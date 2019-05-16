E-LB Spring Concert Monday night was “totally awesome”
May 16, 2019
At her final high school concert, Alexis Christensen performed “Syrinx La flute de Pan” by Claude Debussy arr. by G. Henle Verlag.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Spring Music Concert, performed by the seventh through 12th grade students, was held Monday, May 6 at Elkton-Lake Benton High School. Several numbers were performed and awards were presented during the event. Several of the audience members were impressed by the performances and one commented that the concert was “totally awesome!”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
