E-LB Spring Concert Monday night was “totally awesome”



At her final high school concert, Alexis Christensen performed “Syrinx La flute de Pan” by Claude Debussy arr. by G. Henle Verlag.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Spring Music Concert, performed by the seventh through 12th grade students, was held Monday, May 6 at Elkton-Lake Benton High School. Several numbers were per­formed and awards were presented dur­ing the event. Several of the audience mem­bers were impressed by the performances and one commented that the concert was “totally awesome!”

