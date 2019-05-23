E-LB students recognized at Spring Awards ceremony
Jayla Prosch and Ashely Skeels, both recently graduated, received awards for basketball and track.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Elkton-Lake Benton High School held their awards ceremony for academic achievement and spring activities on Tuesday, May 14. Academic achievement awards, scholarships, and sports awards were presented as follows:
Bank Star Financial/ SD Bankers Association Scholarships – Baylee Jandahl and Dylan Kuehl
Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers Scholarship – Taryn Krog
First Security Bank Scholarship (LakeBenton) – Jayla Prosch
FCA Scholarship – Baylee Jandahl
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Taryn Krog, left, was awarded a 2019 Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers scholarship by Tony Dunn.
admin login