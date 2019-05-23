E-LB students recognized at Spring Awards ceremony



Jayla Prosch and Ashely Skeels, both recently graduated, received awards for basketball and track.

By Shelly Finzen

Elkton-Lake Benton High School held their awards ceremony for academic achievement and spring activities on Tuesday, May 14. Academic achievement awards, scholarships, and sports awards were pre­sented as follows:

Bank Star Financial/ SD Bankers Association Scholarships – Baylee Jan­dahl and Dylan Kuehl

Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers Scholar­ship – Taryn Krog

First Security Bank Scholarship (LakeBenton) – Jayla Prosch

FCA Scholarship – Bay­lee Jandahl

Taryn Krog, left, was awarded a 2019 Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers scholarship by Tony Dunn.