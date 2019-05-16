E-LB track results from Alcester-Hudson meet



Brooklyn Nielsen jumped her personal best of 15.9 qualifying for state competition. Congratulations, Brooklyn!

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

On Tuesday, May 7 the Elkton-Lake Benton track team travelled to the Al­cester-Husdon High School to compete in a meet. The results of the meet follow.

Girls division:

100 Meter Dash – Brook­lyn Nielsen 13.34 (3rd place), Trinity Stein 13.49 (4th place) and Daisha Warren 15.03…

Boys division:

100 Meter Dash – Ryan Smallfield 11.73 (2nd place), Danial Nelson 12.44, Aiden Erickson 12.9, Jack Hemmen 13.07 and Riddick Westley 13.38…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.