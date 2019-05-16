E-LB tracksters participate in DVC track meet May 2
May 16, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton Jr. High track team traveled to the 2019 DVC track meet on Thursday, May 2. The results are listed below.
Girls division:
100 Meter Dash – Ella Croffut 15.90 and Autumn Tooley 16.27…
Boys division:
100 Meter Dash – Riddick Westley 13.81 (9th place), Quinten Poindexter 15.52, Caedmon Bressler 15.88 and Braxton Jones 16.77…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
