E-LB tracksters place well at Estelline-Hendricks

By Shelly Finzen

On Tuesday, April 23, the Elkton-Lake Benton track teams traveled to Estelline, South Dakota for the Estelline Alumni Invi­tational. Below are the re­sults of the meet. Students placing in the top 20 are indicated.

Girls division:

100 Meter Dash – Dallas Lytle 14.34 and Zoey Greer 14.76…

Boys division:

100 Meter Dash – Ryan Smallfield placed 18th with a time of 11.96, Jack Hemmen 13.15…

