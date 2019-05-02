E-LB tracksters place well at Estelline-Hendricks
May 2, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
On Tuesday, April 23, the Elkton-Lake Benton track teams traveled to Estelline, South Dakota for the Estelline Alumni Invitational. Below are the results of the meet. Students placing in the top 20 are indicated.
Girls division:
100 Meter Dash – Dallas Lytle 14.34 and Zoey Greer 14.76…
Boys division:
100 Meter Dash – Ryan Smallfield placed 18th with a time of 11.96, Jack Hemmen 13.15…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
