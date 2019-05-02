FCCLA members honored and officers announced Monday



Madeline Bressler earned the Spark Plug award, which goes to a chapter member who is involved, enthusiastic, energetic and positively promotes FCCLA in the school and community.

By Shelly Finzen

The annual FCCLA Awards Night was hosted by the Elkton-Lake Benton Chapter on Monday, April 29. FCCLA members were honored for their achievements and new officers were announced. Parents and members were treated to ice cream from SDSU by the chapter.

Incoming officers, pictured left to right in front, are JH Representative Sydney Boersma, President Jesse Busselman, Special Events Coordinator Brooklyn Nielsen and VP of Finance Julia Drietz. In back are VP of Membership and Recognition Madisyn Nielsen, Public Relations Hannah Schuurman, Vice-President Hannah Krog, and Secretary Madeline Bressler.

