FFA awards presented and new officers announced Monday evening
May 2, 2019
The outgoing 2018 officers, pictured left to right in front, are Sentinel Tanner Gregoire, Secretary Tiffany Rouge and Vice-President Bryson Sik; in back are Treasurer Matthew Nibbe, Student Advisor Grant DeRuyter, President Taryn Krog and Reporter Alexander Landsman.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton FFA Chapter presented awards and honored members on Monday, April 29 at Elkton-Lake Benton High School. New officers for 2019-20 were also announced at the event. Family members and FFA members who attended the event were treated to ice cream from SDSU.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login