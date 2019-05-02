FFA awards presented and new officers announced Monday evening



The outgoing 2018 officers, pictured left to right in front, are Sentinel Tanner Gregoire, Secretary Tiffany Rouge and Vice-President Bryson Sik; in back are Treasurer Matthew Nibbe, Student Advisor Grant DeRuyter, President Taryn Krog and Reporter Alexander Landsman.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton FFA Chapter presented awards and honored members on Monday, April 29 at Elkton-Lake Benton High School. New officers for 2019-20 were also announced at the event. Family members and FFA members who attended the event were treated to ice cream from SDSU.

