Harper seeks to keep the history of a “forgotten war” alive
May 23, 2019
Erick Harper spoke to a crowd at the Lake Benton Public Library on Saturday about the WWI homefront in Minnesota.
By Shelly Finzen
World War One changed the face of warfare, both on the warfront and on the homefront. A family squabble exploded into a war that involved every powerful country in the world. While WWII often gets all the Memorial Day publicity, RTR history teacher Erick Harper presented a program about WWI at the Lake Benton Public Library on Saturday, May 17 to a full house.
Harper said he began studying WWI when he was young. “I’ve been working on improving my understanding of World War I for quite a while now,” he said…
Harper said he began studying WWI when he was young. "I've been working on improving my understanding of World War I for quite a while now," he said…
