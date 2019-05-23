By Shelly Finzen

Memorial Day is a time of remembrance and a time to honor the fallen who served in the armed forces. American Legion Henry Sollie Post No. 10 will honor the fallen men and women who have served during the annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 27 at the Lake Benton Opera House. The service begins at 9:30 a.m.

This year is the 100th an­niversary of the American Legion. This special ser­vice will include patriotic songs, the Reading of the Roster, and special guest speaker Harvey Noble.

