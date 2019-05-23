Henry Sollie Post No. 10 will honor the fallen
May 23, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Memorial Day is a time of remembrance and a time to honor the fallen who served in the armed forces. American Legion Henry Sollie Post No. 10 will honor the fallen men and women who have served during the annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 27 at the Lake Benton Opera House. The service begins at 9:30 a.m.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the American Legion. This special service will include patriotic songs, the Reading of the Roster, and special guest speaker Harvey Noble.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login