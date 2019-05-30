Kindergartners are on their way



“We’re on our way up!” The kindergarten class sang the traditional kindergarten graduation song last Thursday during their ceremony.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Kindergartners celebrated growing up with a special Kindergarten Graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 23, at Lake Benton Elementary School. Kindergarten teacher Rochelle Drietz, Principal Jeff Hansen and school board member LaDon Prosch presented 17 graduation certificates to the students.

The students processed to “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by Marijane Borresen…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.