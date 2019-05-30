Lake Benton Class of 2019 sixth graders leave behind a legacy



Lake Benton Elementary School’s graduating class of 2019.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Lake Benton’s sixth grade was honored Thursday, May 23, with a special ceremony marking a milestone in their life.

The students processed to “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by Mrs. Marijane Borresen. The welcome was given by sixth grade teacher Kelli Larson. Principal Jeff Hansen gave the graduation address. He commented that this sixth-grade class has built a legacy in giving respect, having a positive attitude and being responsible that showed throughout the year. They have been good role models for the younger students, he explained.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.