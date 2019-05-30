Lake Benton Class of 2019 sixth graders leave behind a legacy
May 30, 2019
Lake Benton Elementary School’s graduating class of 2019.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Lake Benton’s sixth grade was honored Thursday, May 23, with a special ceremony marking a milestone in their life.
The students processed to “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by Mrs. Marijane Borresen. The welcome was given by sixth grade teacher Kelli Larson. Principal Jeff Hansen gave the graduation address. He commented that this sixth-grade class has built a legacy in giving respect, having a positive attitude and being responsible that showed throughout the year. They have been good role models for the younger students, he explained.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login