Lake Benton sixth grade learns with hands-on opportunities

May 9, 2019

Sixth grade teacher Kelli Larson, center front, shows Blake DeVries and Keira Larson how the release mechanism works.

By Shelly Finzen
If you visited Lake Ben­ton Elementary School on Thursday, May 2, you may have come across a hall­way blocked off by cones and fishing line. No, the school does not make a habit of blocking hallways; it was part of a hands-on science experiment being conducted by the sixth-grade class.
According to the Univer­sities, Colleges and Schools website, hands-on learn­ing activities improve learning by stimulating engagement, improving information retention, and empowering students over their own learning.

