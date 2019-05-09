Lake Benton sixth grade learns with hands-on opportunities



Sixth grade teacher Kelli Larson, center front, shows Blake DeVries and Keira Larson how the release mechanism works.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

If you visited Lake Ben­ton Elementary School on Thursday, May 2, you may have come across a hall­way blocked off by cones and fishing line. No, the school does not make a habit of blocking hallways; it was part of a hands-on science experiment being conducted by the sixth-grade class.

According to the Univer­sities, Colleges and Schools website, hands-on learn­ing activities improve learning by stimulating engagement, improving information retention, and empowering students over their own learning.

