Lake Benton sixth grade learns with hands-on opportunities
May 9, 2019
Sixth grade teacher Kelli Larson, center front, shows Blake DeVries and Keira Larson how the release mechanism works.
By Shelly Finzen
If you visited Lake Benton Elementary School on Thursday, May 2, you may have come across a hallway blocked off by cones and fishing line. No, the school does not make a habit of blocking hallways; it was part of a hands-on science experiment being conducted by the sixth-grade class.
According to the Universities, Colleges and Schools website, hands-on learning activities improve learning by stimulating engagement, improving information retention, and empowering students over their own learning.
