Lake Benton Spring Concert was filled with old and new, smiles and tears



Eli Determan and Blake DeVries were featured in “Trombo Mambo.”

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



After 43 years of teaching music, Marijane Borresen directed her last school concert at Lake Benton Elementary School. The audience was treated to a mix of new songs and the classics that Borresen’s concerts have become known for.

The evening began with the fifth and sixth-grade band playing “Mah-na Mah-na,” followed by “Trombo Mombo,” which featured Eli Determan and Blake DeVries on trombones. The final song they played was the traditional “Let’s Go Band.”

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



The students and staff sang a special version of “The Kindergarten Graduation Song” to show Mrs. Borresen how much she is loved. Her smile shows that she gets the message.