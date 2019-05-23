LBVE voice concerns at regular Lake Benton School Board meeting



Several members of the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education (LBVE) attended last week’s school board meeting to voice their concerns for fencing in School Park.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton School Board met on Wednesday, May 15 for their regular meeting. Before the meeting, the members of the board and Superintendent Loy Woelber walked through School Park to assess the fencing request made by the LBVE earlier in the year.

Several members of Lake Benton Volunteers for Education were present at the meeting to speak about their request for fencing around School Park…

