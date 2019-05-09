Local family thankful for hospice services



Karen and Mike Kelley

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The 24th annual Hos­pice Benefit and Auction will be presented on Fri­day, May 10 at the Tyler Golf Club. Tickets for the event include the meal of roast beef, potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and des­sert. The meal and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., with Pick of the Auc­tion at 7:15 p.m. followed by the live auction.

Avera@Home serves around 70-80 patients each year in Lyon and Lin­coln counties, according to RN Agency Manager Shee­na Sanow…

