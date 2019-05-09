Local kitty attacked with a hunting arrow



Midnight, the Coleman family cat, was found with a hunting arrow shot through its back legs on Thursday night. The Lake Benton Police Department is investigating the incident.

By Shelly Finzen

On Thursday, May 2, the Coleman family, who live on Garfield Street in Lake Benton, attended the Lake Benton Elementary Concert. When they arrived home following the concert, they discovered their house cat, Midnight, had snuck out of the house. Collin, their 13-year-old son, discovered Midnight in the backyard with a hunting arrow shot through his legs. The family immediately contacted law enforcement.

