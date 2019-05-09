LPRW rate increase will be passed to community



Because of an unusually long agenda, the Lake Benton City Council meeting saw a full house of public attendees.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Coun­cil met for their regular meet­ing on Monday, May 6. Fred and Lisa Schmidt, owners of the Lake Benton Bar, spoke to the council concerning a license for an op­tional 2 a.m. close. At the April 15 council meeting, the Board of Trustees did not approve the optional 2 a.m. license applied for by the Lake Benton Bar. The Schmidts requested an explana­tion for the decision. Trustee Dave Enke explained that the bar had not followed the licens­ing requirements during 2018, based on information provided by Police Chief Tony Sievert. There had been more than three incidents in 2018 where the bar did not close on time, in violation of the license. This was the basis for the trustees’ decision to not approve the request on April 15. During the May 6 meeting, the Schmidts explained that there have been no incidents at the bar since they took over ownership. “We haven’t had any incidents that have happened between 1 and 2 (a.m.),” Lisa said. “We’ve not had to bring in the police. We have a zero tolerance on fight­ing…The police do come through (shortly after 2 a.m.).”

