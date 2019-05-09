MACHEA was charged up at Lyon-Lincoln Electric Coop
May 9, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
Lyon-Lincoln Electric Company and Touchstone Energy are committed to teaching electrical safety. The younger their customers begin learning about it, the better. On Monday, April 29, the Marshall Area Christian Homes Educators Association (MACHEA) homeschool group visited the Tyler office. There, Brian Jeremiason and Lyle Lamote of LLEC and Jennifer Gross of Touchstone Energy/East River Electric spoke to the students and their parents about electricity, how it works, and how to stay safe around it…
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
