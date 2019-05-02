Many junior track stars place in top 10 at home meet
May 2, 2019
Kayla Goertz in the 400 Meter Relay.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Elkton-Lake Benton Junior High hosted a track meet on Thursday, April 25. Several schools, including Estelline-Hendricks and RTR, participated in the meet. Here are the results for the E-LB junior high team members. Those placing in the top 10 of the event are indicated.
Girls division:
100 Meter Dash – Zoey Greer 15.10, Aubree Bales 15.63, Ella Croffut 16.31, and Autumn Tooley 16.78…
Boys division:
100 Meter Dash – Riddick Westley placed second with a time of 13.45 and Caedmon Bressler 15.46…
