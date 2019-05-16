Parks Department awarded short-term loan for campground improvements



Nancy Walker and Beth Wilms reported that SWHHS is “in the black,” during the May 7 Commissioners’ meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Commis­sioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 7. Commissioner Jack Vizecky was absent from the meeting.

Beth Wilms and Sarah Kirch­ner of Southwest Health and Hu­man Services (SWHHS) spoke to the county board to give an update on the organization’s fi­nancial status. “We did a deep dive into our finances,” Wilms stated, “and found that we weren’t where we wanted to be.”

