Parks Department awarded short-term loan for campground improvements

May 16, 2019

county DSC_0370
Nancy Walker and Beth Wilms reported that SWHHS is “in the black,” during the May 7 Commissioners’ meeting.

 

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Commis­sioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 7. Commissioner Jack Vizecky was absent from the meeting.
Beth Wilms and Sarah Kirch­ner of Southwest Health and Hu­man Services (SWHHS) spoke to the county board to give an update on the organization’s fi­nancial status. “We did a deep dive into our finances,” Wilms stated, “and found that we weren’t where we wanted to be.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.

Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off