Pheasants released by area clubs

The Arco Sportsmen’s Club, with the help of the Lake Benton Sportsmen’s Club, purchased and released 675 hen pheasants onto local WIA’s and wildlife management land in the Tyler, Arco, Lake Benton and Ivanhoe areas this past Tuesday. This is the club’s second year of releasing birds to help improve numbers in the local area. Pictured above are members unloading the birds for distribution. The birds were purchased from a colony near Carpenter, South Dakota. Below, club member Sonny Johnson and club president Troy Tommeraasen are releasing birds on Walk in Access (WIA) land near Arco.

