Several E-LB students qualify for the State track meet at Regions

By Shelly Finzen

On Thursday, April 16, Elkton-Lake Benton host­ed the 2019 regional track meet. Several of the E-LB track team members qual­ified for the state track meet, including Brooklyn Nielsen in Long Jump and 400m Dash, Julia Drietz in Triple Jump, Kayla Go­ertz, Emily Miller and Da­nial Nelson in Pole Vault, Grant DeRuyter in the 400m Dash, Miles Harm­ing in the 3,200m Run, and Isaac Jaacks in the 110m Hurdles. Below are the re­sults of the regional meet. Overall, the girls track team placed fourth in the region and the boys placed third. Those who placed in the top 10 in the region are indicated.

Girls division:

100 Meter Dash – Trin­ity Stein 13.68, fifth place, and Brooklyn Nielsen 13.76, eighth place…

Boys division:

100 Meter Dash – Ryan Smallfield 12.08, Riddick Westley 13.25 and Jack Hemmen 13.44…

