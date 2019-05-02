Summer reading program, It’s Showtime at the Library, begins June 3



It’s Lights! Camera! Action! Kids from preschool through high school can celebrate reading and summer with this year’s Summer Reading Program, Showtime, at the Lake Benton Public Library.

By Shelly Finzen

Lights! Camera! Action! It’s Showtime at the Lake Benton Public Library this summer. Join them in this year’s Summer Reading Program (SRP), It’s Showtime at Your Library! Families can sign up for all the fun beginning May 13.

The Lake Benton Public Library’s annual SRP will begin the week of June 3. Each week will include a showtime-themed reading club and fun challenges that connect kids’ reading to their world. Reading clubs will meet Thursdays throughout June and July, with the grand finale taking place on Friday, July 26. Preschool through first graders will meet from 1-2 p.m. and second grade through fifth grade will meet from 2-3 p.m.

