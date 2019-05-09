Susan Barber
Oct. 14, 1956 – May 1, 2019
Sue Barber, age 62 of Tyler, passed away Wednesday, May 1 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. Memorial service will be Monday, May 13, 5 p.m. at Tyler Alliance Church, 202 Linwood St., Tyler. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Private burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be placed at www.forevermissed.com/susan-kay-barber/
Susan “Sue” Kay (Gordon) Barber was born to Manley and Betty (Kerr) Gordon on Oct. 14, 1956 in San Jose, California. The family moved to Tyler in 1964. On Jan. 14, 1984 Sue married Bill Barber, and their marriage was blessed with three children.
Sue is survived by her children—Amber (Damon) Gomez of Perry, Kansas, Brittany (Marc) Venekamp of Elkton, South Dakota, and Buck (Heidi) Barber of Aurora, South Dakota; five grandchildren; brothers Gary (Pat), Alan (Diane), and James; sisters Kathi (Harvey) Dressen, Marlene Lazerenko, and Rita (Gary) Heldt; and many cousins and nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, sister Patricia and grandchild Ella Barber.
