Susan Barber

Oct. 14, 1956 – May 1, 2019

Sue Barber, age 62 of Tyler, passed away Wednesday, May 1 at Sun­rise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. Memorial service will be Monday, May 13, 5 p.m. at Tyler Alliance Church, 202 Linwood St., Tyler. Visitation will be one hour prior to servic­es. Private burial will be at a later date. Online con­dolences may be placed at www.forevermissed.com/susan-kay-barber/

Susan “Sue” Kay (Gor­don) Barber was born to Manley and Betty (Kerr) Gordon on Oct. 14, 1956 in San Jose, California. The family moved to Tyler in 1964. On Jan. 14, 1984 Sue married Bill Barber, and their marriage was blessed with three chil­dren.

Sue is survived by her children—Amber (Da­mon) Gomez of Perry, Kansas, Brittany (Marc) Venekamp of Elkton, South Dakota, and Buck (Heidi) Barber of Au­rora, South Dakota; five grandchildren; brothers Gary (Pat), Alan (Diane), and James; sisters Kathi (Harvey) Dressen, Mar­lene Lazerenko, and Rita (Gary) Heldt; and many cousins and nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, sister Pa­tricia and grandchild Ella Barber.