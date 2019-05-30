The fallen were honored on Monday



Harvey Noble of Ivanhoe, a former Henry Sollie Post no. 10 member, spoke to the audience at Monday’s Memorial Day program.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton’s Henry Sollie Post No. 10 American Legion hosted the annual Veterans Memorial Service program on Monday, May 27 at the Lake Benton Opera House. The program began at 9:30 a.m.

Post Commander Chuck DeBates gave the greetings and introduced the honored guests. Pastor Richard Riley gave the invocation. The community sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” both were accompanied by Auxiliary member Diane Evers.

Gary Serie read the roster of the fallen during Monday’s program.