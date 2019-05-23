“The Purrfect Crime” at E-LB High School



Elkton-Lake Benton High School presented “The Purrfect Crime” on Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, at the high school. The play, by Todd Wallinger, revolves around Cecelia, Annie and Little Bob Little, who are horrified to learn that their father has just left his $36 million fortune to the family cat, Wiggles. Pictured in front are Preston Severson (standing), Ashley Skeels and Noah Greer (standing.) In the middle row are Sophia Lemke, Tiffany Rouge and Jayla Prosch, and in back are Emma Kampmann, Megan Grimsrud, Ashleigh Rodriguez and Dylan Kuehl.

