Western Vet, keeping pets healthy and safe



The annual rabies clinic was held in Lake Benton on Tuesday, May 7. Dr. Loren Johnson DVM of Western Vet Clinic, along with Kristina, administered rabies and other vaccinations to local pets. All dogs and anyone with chickens (on less than 10 acres of land) in Lake Benton must be registered with the city offices. Contact the Lake Benton City Office at 507-368-4641, ext. 1, for more information.

