Wildcats fall short in the rain

May 16, 2019

Submitted by
Michael Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats fell to the Rebels in Watertown, South Dakota by a score of 41-18. After an interception returned to their 8-yard line, the Wildcats scored first in the rain but did not score again until the fourth quarter to get within a touchdown only to give up two late touchdowns.

For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.

