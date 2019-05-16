Wildcats fall short in the rain
May 16, 2019
Submitted by
Michael Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats fell to the Rebels in Watertown, South Dakota by a score of 41-18. After an interception returned to their 8-yard line, the Wildcats scored first in the rain but did not score again until the fourth quarter to get within a touchdown only to give up two late touchdowns.
