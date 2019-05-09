Wildcats improve their record 2-0 defeating Crusaders

Submitted by

Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats improved their record to 2-0 by defeating last season’s league runners-up, the Sioux Empire Crusaders, by a score of 19-8. Last year the Crusaders defeated the Wildcats in both the games they played. This was a home game for the Wildcats, but for the first time in team history it was not played in Lake Benton. Due to poor field conditions, the Wildcats played their game on the campus of SMSU.

