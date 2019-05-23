Wildcats improve to 3-1 with victory over the Warriors
May 23, 2019
Submitted by
Michael Tiedeman
The Buffalo Ridge Wildcats improved their record to 3-1 with a victory over the Madison Warriors. The Wildcats’ victory was the first on their home field this year and came with a score of 18-0. Despite poor field conditions, the Wildcats were just happy to play on their field again, although some of it looked like a swimming pool.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
