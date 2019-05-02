Wildcats start 2019 season with a win over Tri State Buffaloes

Submitted by

Mike Tiedeman

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats started their 2019 season with a win on the road as they defeated the Tri State Buffaloes by a score of 25-22 in Garret­son, South Dakota on Sat­urday. The Wildcats used a big first half to take a 22-0 lead at halftime and a field goal in the fourth quarter to be just enough for the road victory.

