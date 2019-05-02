Willie Oltmans

Willie H. Oltmans, age 92 of Luverne, formerly of Lake Benton, passed away on Feb. 1 at the Min­nesota Veterans Home in Luverne.

A memorial service with military honors will be held May 13, 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.

To view Willie’s full life history or sign an online registry please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.

