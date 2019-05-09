Willie Oltmans

June 29, 1926 – Feb. 1, 2019

Willie H. Oltmans, age 92 of Luverne, formerly of Lake Benton, passed away Feb. 1 at the Minne­sota Veterans Home in Lu­verne. A memorial service with military honors will be held Monday, May 13, 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.

Willie Henry Oltmans was born to Fred and Min­nie (Ahliets) Oltmans on June 29, 1926 in Rush­more. He was raised and attended grade school there. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He had his training from May-August 1944, then spent time serving on three ships—USS Winged Arrow (AP-170), a troop carrier, from August 1944-March 1945; USS Mere­dosia (IX-193), a tanker, from March-July 1945; and lastly, aboard USS Point Cruz (CVE-119), an aircraft carrier, from July 1945-May 1946. He was injured during the Janu­ary 1945 invasion of Lin­gayen Gulf, Philippines, which eventually led to his honorable discharge in May 1946.

On Feb. 12, 1949 Willie was united in marriage to Elsie Ann Schmidt in Flandreau, South Dakota. The couple settled in Lu­verne. Willie worked at a service station before the couple moved to Tracy. In 1959, he started building the Tyler Motel in Tyler, and it opened in 1960. Willie and Elsie Ann ran the motel side by side for 15 years. He also worked at the nearby Amoco sta­tion. They then moved to Slayton and operated a bar and restaurant for a few years until ultimately moving to Lake Benton, and doing odd jobs until retirement.

Elsie preceded Willie in death on April 11, 2000. He was reunited with her on Feb. 1, when he died at the Minnesota Veter­ans Home in Luverne at the age of 92 years, seven months, and two days.

Willie was a dedicated member of the American Legion and earned his Certificate of Continuous Service for 73 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, woodworking, card playing and making soup, including one of his specialties – turtle soup!

Willie is survived by his son, Steven Oltmans of Arvada, Colorado; grand­daughters Lori (Brad) Kautzer and Jessica (Matt) Lynch; grandson Anthony (Rebecca) Dressen; and great-grandchildren Cole, Lexi, Fletcher, Isabelle, Sophia and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his wife Elsie Ann; his par­ents; three brothers; and his daughter Lou Ann.