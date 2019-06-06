Big fish were caught at the annual walleye tournament



Carl Griese and Steve Griese were first-place winners at the third annual walleye tournament sponsored by the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club on Saturday. They registered three fish weighing a total of 6.85 pounds.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Sports­man’s Club hosted the third annual Walleye Fish­ing Tournament on Satur­day, June 1. There were 25 boats fishing in the tour­nament and several prizes were awarded. A lunch of pulled pork sandwiches, made from pork donated by New Horizons, was served following the tour­nament.

