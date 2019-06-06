Big fish were caught at the annual walleye tournament
June 6, 2019
Carl Griese and Steve Griese were first-place winners at the third annual walleye tournament sponsored by the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club on Saturday. They registered three fish weighing a total of 6.85 pounds.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club hosted the third annual Walleye Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 1. There were 25 boats fishing in the tournament and several prizes were awarded. A lunch of pulled pork sandwiches, made from pork donated by New Horizons, was served following the tournament.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login