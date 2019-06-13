Celebrate with the Lake Benton community at Saddle Horse Holiday



The annual Saddle Horse Holiday Weekend events will begin Thursday, June 12. Check out all the action this year, with a new location, new events and updates to some traditional events.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The annual Saddle Horse Holiday begins this year on Tuesday, June 11 with the release of the first clue for the Hidden Horseshoe. As was hinted at last week, this year’s holiday has some changes and updates occurring that the community should know about.

The Hidden Horseshoe contest will include two rounds this year. The first clue was released yesterday and clues will be released at 10 a.m. every day until both rounds have been completed. Teams of children age 13 and under are encouraged to participate and prizes will be awarded for each round.

